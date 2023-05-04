Van Gogh Van returns to Pueblo for First Friday Art Walks

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Van Gogh Van is a project by a group in Pueblo called the Creative Consortium.

The Van Gogh Van is a van that will provide free transport around Pueblo to patrons on First Friday Art Walks.

First Friday Art Walks are once-a-month events that offer free admission to a number of art galleries around Pueblo. The next event is this Friday, May 5.

Current galleries that are participating in the next Art Walk include, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, The Pueblo Art Guild Gallery, John Deaux Gallery, Steel City Artworks, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Artisan Textiles Co, and Blo Back Gallery.

The Van Gogh Van will provide free transport to each venue during the First Friday Art Walks.

For more information, visit: Creative Consortium of Pueblo - First Friday Art Walks