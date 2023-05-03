Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 8:37 AM

Teller County Sheriff’s Office to host CPR and First Aid training

MGN

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is hosting a CPR, AED, and First Aid Class and spots for the trainings are limited. 

The event will take place Wednesday, May 31, at 5:30 p.m. at 103 County Road 51 in Divide, Colorado. 

The class is $31 and only cash or checks can be made one week prior to the event. Guests can pay at the Sheriff’s Office in Divide and checks must be made to Ron Barker. 

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the TCSO says the CPR training will be limited to only twenty people. 

To register for the event, the TCSO is asking you send your name and phone number in an email to buntingr@co.teller.co.us to secure your spot. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content