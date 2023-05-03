Teller County Sheriff’s Office to host CPR and First Aid training

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is hosting a CPR, AED, and First Aid Class and spots for the trainings are limited.

The event will take place Wednesday, May 31, at 5:30 p.m. at 103 County Road 51 in Divide, Colorado.

The class is $31 and only cash or checks can be made one week prior to the event. Guests can pay at the Sheriff’s Office in Divide and checks must be made to Ron Barker.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the TCSO says the CPR training will be limited to only twenty people.

To register for the event, the TCSO is asking you send your name and phone number in an email to buntingr@co.teller.co.us to secure your spot.