CU Boulder to end COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students and faculty

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) – The University of Colorado at Boulder is announcing it is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all students, faculty, and staff.

The vaccine requirement will end effective May 15, 2023, at the start of the University’s Maymester and summer terms.

The University states it will still require vaccinations for students and staff working in CU Boulder health care facilities, in alignment with federal and state guidelines.

CU Boulder cites they made the decision in alignment with both state and federal regulations as the federal government prepares to end the COVID-19 public health emergency Thursday, May 11.

For the state of Colorado, vaccine and testing requirements for state employees ended in August of 2022.

CU Boulder states the University will continue to provide a number of resources related to COVID-19, including vaccine and testing services as well as in-person urgent care services for faculty, staff, and students who are seeking immediate consultation.

The University concluded its announcement saying they will remain vigilant and adjust its protocols as they see fit to align with public health guidelines.