Pueblo County organization collecting old cell phones to aid victims of violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--- You can now donate your old cell phones and certain other electronic devices to an organization that will turn them into potentially lifesaving tools for victims of violence.

A Community Organization for Victim Assistance (ACOVA) is partnering with 911 Cell Phone Bank to collect cell phones to be used to help victims of violence, including domestic violence and human trafficking.

The phones can be in any condition.

According to ACOVA, it assists victims, witnesses, their families and friends following an incident or a crime. ACOVA provides on-scene crisis intervention, referrals, and follow-ups.

ACOVA also works with all local law enforcement agencies, all hospitals, and the District Attorney's Office. ACOVA is sponsored by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, but most of its workers are volunteers.

Other electronic devices collected will be refurbished or used for parts, depending on the condition.

The refurbished items are sold and proceeds go to the 911 Cell Phone Bank to purchase emergency

phones for distribution to victims of violence.

911 Cell Phone Bank will clear all data from the devices before they are donated to law enforcement

agencies or victims’ assistance programs, where they can be used to provide emergency

communication at no cost to victims of abuse.

The following electronic items are accepted:

• Cell phones, smartphones, and Blackberrys from all carriers and manufacturers

• Laptop computers

• Tablets

• Cameras

• Digital media players such as MP3, DVD and CD players, voice recorders

• Portable video game systems

• Smartwatches

• Memory storage devices such as SD cards and external memory storage devices

• Electronic accessories such as chargers, headsets, earphones, and rechargeable batteries

• Desktop printers

• Pin Pad devices

Items will be collected from 8:30 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 5 at the

following locations: Pueblo County Jail lobby, 909 Court Street; Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo West Substation, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.; and the other Pueblo County Sheriff’s building, 920 N.

Main Street. Donations are also being accepted at the Pueblo Police Department.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact ACOVA at 719-583-6434 or 719-553-2460.