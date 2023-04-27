Skip to Content
today at 10:15 PM
Missing man out of Parker is El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy

Kevin Sypher
PPD
Kevin Sypher

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday afternoon, the Parker Police Department issued an alert asking the public for help in locating Kevin Sypher.

Later Thursday night, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) issued an alert identifying Sypher as an El Paso County sheriff's deputy.

According to the Parker Police Department, Syper was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle, in Parker. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and carrying two trash bags. He is 6'2" tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Kevin Sypher's whereabouts, contact the Parker Police Department at (303) 841-9800.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

