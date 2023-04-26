Skip to Content
KRDO wins big at Colorado Broadcasters Assoc. Awards

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO Newschannel 13 won big at the Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards (CBA) this past weekend.

It was the fourth year in a row that KRDO won the Investigative Reporting Category.

KRDO also won awards for:

KRDO won CBA Certificates of Merit for:

  • Best Station Promotion/Marketing Campaign
  • Best Public Affairs Program
  • Best Sports Program
  • Best Use of Social Media
  • Best Specialty Reporter
