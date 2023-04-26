KRDO wins big at Colorado Broadcasters Assoc. Awards

It was the fourth year in a row that KRDO won the Investigative Reporting Category.

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO Newschannel 13 won big at the Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards (CBA) this past weekend.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.