KRDO wins big at Colorado Broadcasters Assoc. Awards
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO Newschannel 13 won big at the Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards (CBA) this past weekend.
Colorado Broadcasters Association
It was the fourth year in a row that KRDO won the Investigative Reporting Category.
KRDO also won awards for:
- Best Investigative Reporting - Compilation of investigative stories
- Best Hard News, Spot News Report within 24 hours - Club Q coverage
- Best Feature Reporting - Bart Bedsole - Livestock competition at the 150th Colorado State Fair
- Best Sportscaster - Rob Namnoum
KRDO won CBA Certificates of Merit for:
- Best Station Promotion/Marketing Campaign
- Best Public Affairs Program
- Best Sports Program
- Best Use of Social Media
- Best Specialty Reporter