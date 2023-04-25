Pueblo Police investigating homicide on Orman Ave.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a report of an unconscious person on Orman Ave. just before 3 p.m. Monday.

This is just west of I-25, in the Bessemer Area.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead at the scene. Detectives responded and are conducting the investigation as a homicide.

The deceased man will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

The PPD said this is an active and ongoing investigation. This is the sixth homicide investigation in Pueblo so far in 2023.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo

Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.