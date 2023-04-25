Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 4:26 PM

Pueblo Police investigating homicide on Orman Ave.

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a report of an unconscious person on Orman Ave. just before 3 p.m. Monday.

This is just west of I-25, in the Bessemer Area.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead at the scene. Detectives responded and are conducting the investigation as a homicide.

The deceased man will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

The PPD said this is an active and ongoing investigation. This is the sixth homicide investigation in Pueblo so far in 2023.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo
Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content