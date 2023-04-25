Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control presents 2023 Wildfire Preparedness Plan

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC) presented Colorado's 2023 Wildfire Preparedness Plan to Governor Polis.

The DFPC said it is enhancing fire training, using new technologies, and implementing public information campaigns to bolster the fight against wildland fires.

“The 2023 Wildfire Preparedness Plan outlines a holistic, comprehensive approach to wildfire management that includes suppression and response, fuels and forest management, and mitigation activities of all types,” said DFPC Director Mike Morgan.

Click here to view the 2023 Colorado Wildland Fire Preparedness Plan

Colorado law, specifically Section 24-33.5-1227 (2) (a), C.R.S. requires the Director of the Division of Fire Prevention and Control to develop an annual Wildfire Preparedness Plan in collaboration with a representative of the County Sheriffs of Colorado, a representative of the Colorado State Fire Chiefs' Association, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management, and the Adjutant General.

According to the DFPC, the Wildfire Preparedness Plan is designed to address the following:

(1) The amount of aerial firefighting resources necessary for the state of Colorado at times of high and low wildfire risk;

(2) The availability of appropriate aerial firefighting equipment and personnel at times of high fire risk to respond to a wildfire;

(3) The availability of state wildfire engines and staffing of the engines at different levels of wildfire risk;

(4) The availability of wildfire hand crews, including state inmate wildfire hand crews, at different levels of wildfire risk; and

(5) A process for ordering and dispatching aerial firefighting equipment and personnel that is consistent with, and supportive of, the statewide mobilization plan prepared pursuant to Section 24-33.5-705.4, C.R.S.

For more information, visit the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control.