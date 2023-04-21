Skip to Content
Woman pleads guilty in daughter’s overdose death at truck stop in Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- 24-year-old Emma Staton has pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse resulting in death after her four-year-old daughter overdosed on drugs at the Love's Truckstop in Fountain last July.

Court records show the child was likely overdosing for hours before Staton sought medical help at the truck stop.

Friday, Staton pleaded guilty to the child abuse charge, as well as two other drug-related charges. She is now set for sentencing in July.

