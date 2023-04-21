Pueblo County and special districts release joint statement on ballots sent to ineligible voters

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following ballots being sent out to ineligible voters in Pueblo West, the special districts involved released a joint statement addressing the issue.

Wednesday, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder (PCCR) released a statement saying ballots for the upcoming May elections in the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, Colorado City Metropolitan District, and Pueblo Rural Fire District were sent to 16 and 17-year-olds not eligible to vote.

The PCCR went on to say it was the district's responsibility to check over the list - but did say it provided an updated list.

The Pueblo West Metro District, however, told KRDO they never received that list. Thursday, Pueblo West officials said an internal investigation was launched and they were reaching out to the Secretary of State's Office.

Friday, the Pueblo County Government, Pueblo West Metropolitan District, Colorado City Metropolitan District, and Pueblo Rural Fire Department released a joint statement.

According to the statement, the special districts - including the Pueblo West Metro District - were sent the corrected lists of eligible voters on April 20, a day after the PCCR released its statement saying the list had been sent out.

The statement also confirmed what Pueblo West officials said about not learning of the errors until it was on social media through the PCC's April 19 press release.

The statement goes on to say all the districts and the PCCR are "working together to resolve these issues."

As ballots are returned, officials said they'll be checked against the updated list of registered voters, and any ballots received from ineligible voters will be disregarded, unopened, and not counted.

Read the joint statement below: