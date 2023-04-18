Schriever Fire Department delivers baby on base

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters with the Schriever Space Force Base Fire Department had to deliver a baby earlier this month before they could make it to the hospital.

According to the base Public Affairs Office, a Space Force Captain called the emergency dispatch in the early hours of March 4. Capt. Chris Crayon's wife, Sarah, was experiencing staggering abdominal pains.

When firefighters arrived at the Crayon's home, they found Sarah on the bathroom floor in excruciating pain. After devising a safe way to carry her downstairs, firefighters got Sarah into an ambulance.

The base said that as the ambulance was driving off base, heading to the hospital, one of the firefighters noticed the baby was crowing and realized they would have to deliver the baby themselves.

The ambulance pulled over in the base's visitor center parking lot, and moments later Mattea Crayon was born.

Both mom and baby were then taken to a local hospital.

According to the base, all of the Crayon family has since gone home and are doing well.