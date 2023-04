FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildland fire is burning downrange in a Fort Carson training area Tuesday afternoon.

The Mountain Post said the fire is 40-50 acres in size and burning on the post's "large impact area."

Fort Carson said they can't go into this area because of the potential for unexploded ordinances. Because of this, they will monitor the fire and let it burn.

No further information about this fire is available at this time.