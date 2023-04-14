Severely neglected colt rescued in Colorado defying the odds through strides in recovery

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young colt is making miraculous strides toward recovery after being severely mistreated.

The Colorado Humane Society (CHS), a program of the Dumb Friends League (DFL), responded to an animal mistreatment investigation in March 2023. There, baby Blossom, a weak colt, was found. According to the CHS, his fragile body was trapped in thick, heavy mud that suctioned him to the ground. After being relinquished of ownership, he was lifted and carried away to help.

Blossom was taken to the Harmony Equine Center, a rehabilitation and adoption facility for abused and neglected horses, ponies, donkeys, and mules in Franktown.

Once there, the DFL said Blossom struggled to stand and his legs continued to give out, often multiple times a day. Every time he fell, staff and volunteers were there to lift the 300-pound colt back up on his feet using a car towing strap

“Our amazing crew took him under their wing, and everyone has kept a close eye on him, mixing his wet mashes, encouraging him to eat, administering his many medications, grooming the filth from his coat, and wiping the shavings out of his eyes,” said Dumb Friends League Field Services Veterinarian Dr. Courtney Diehlm in a press release. “Sometimes I’ll walk by and staff is there, holding his bucket of food up for him and steadying him while he gets his balance, or scrubbing and refilling his special water tub because he is too little and sick to reach the automatic waterer. I see staff lifting and currying him, rubbing his stiff legs and encouraging him to walk, helping to lift him to his feet at 10:30 PM, then mixing him a special late-night snack.”

Eventually, Blossom began showing signs of improvement and learned that help was always on its way when he fell. The DFL said now when he does collapse, Blossom waits patiently and often takes the opportunity to graze as he lays flat on his side.

Blossom at Intake vs. Blossom Three Weeks Later

After about three weeks of being at the Harmony Equine Center, Blossom hit a major milestone; for the first time, he got himself back on his feet after his legs gave out.

“It was so lovely to see some personality emerging from this sad little shadow of a baby,” said Diehl. “He’s gotten brave enough to be curious about the people helping him, and you might find Blossom’s inquisitive muzzle in your face while you’re hunkered down threading straps around his belly.”

According to the DLF, Blossom is still receiving compassionate and lifesaving care at the Harmony Equine Center. He's not quite out of the woods yet, but the staff is encouraged by his progress and thankful that they're able to provide him the safety and comfort he deserves.

To donate to help Blossom and other vulnerable horses, please click here.

To learn more about Harmony Equine Center and the services they provide, as well as volunteer opportunities, click here.