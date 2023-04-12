Wildfire in Park County prompts evacuations

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildfire in Park County caused authorities to issue evacuation orders Wednesday afternoon.

According to Park County officials, the wildfire is burning near Latigo Loop and CR 53/McMurray Road in Hartsel. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents living in a 5-mile radius of the Badger Creek Ranch area.

An emergency shelter has been opened at the Fairplay Community Center located at 880 Bogue Street in Fairplay. Large animals or livestock can be moved to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.