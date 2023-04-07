Jeff Davis hired as new Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday the hiring of Jeff Davis as the new Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

According to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Jeff Davis comes with 25 years of experience in wildlife management, conservation and habitat protection. Most recently he served as Director of Conservation for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) where he has worked in multiple roles for the past 22 years.

During that time, Davis served as an Area Habitat Biologist, a Forest and Fish Section Manager, and the Deputy Assistant Director and the Assistant Director of WDFW’s Habitat Program.

"I look forward to engaging with all of the key stakeholders in Colorado and I’m excited to lead a new team and learn more about CPW’s challenges while building on their extensive successes. Also, as a lifelong hunter, angler, and outdoor enthusiast, I am also excited to explore a new corner of the West and enjoy Colorado’s unparalleled outdoor recreation and hunting and fishing opportunities.”

According to the Colorado DNR, Jeff Davis received his BS in Biology, Wildlife Management from Central Washington University. He also attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, where he studied Wildlife Management.

For more information on Jeff Davis, visit the Colorado DNR website.