Manitou Springs cat rescue has rare cat available for adoption

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Happy Cats Haven, a cat rescue in Manitou Springs, has a very rare cat available for adoption.

According to the rescue, a recent hardship surrender is "cute, cuddly, and one in 3,000."

Mercury, a tortoiseshell tabby, was recently surrendered and the rescue says they were surprised to find he is a boy.

According to the rescue, in cats, almost all calicos, tortoiseshell, and tortoiseshell tabbies (torbies) are female. Torbies have the tabby stripes and characteristic “M” on their foreheads but also orange in their coats. Mercury has orange stripes and buff patches on his toes and legs.

The rescue said it's estimated that only one in 3,000 cats have this trait.

The rescue said Mercury is playful, confident, and gets along with other cats, dogs, and children. His adoption fee is $400. The rescue said this fee is higher than normal but it will go to help other cats get spayed and neutered and find their forever homes.

Mercury is available for visits by appointment now at Happy Cats Haven, located at 327 Manitou Avenue. An adoption application for Mercury can be found at HappyCatsHaven.org. You can also call (719) 440-7252 for more information.