Likely speeding ticket turns into crash and felony arrest for eluding in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says what would have likely been just a speeding ticket for Malaki Reed turned into a felony arrest for eluding after he failed to stop for a deputy Tuesday in Blende.

According to the PCSO, 19-year-old Malaki Reed was clocked at 81mph in a 50mph zone on Highway 50 Tuesday. When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, Reed drove off eastbound on Highway 50 at speeds reaching an estimated 100mph, the PCSO said.

A short time after fleeing the traffic stop, Reed crashed into a pole near Baxter Rd. and Highway 50. The PCSO said he then got out of the vehicle and ran through some yards before he was taken into custody.

According to the PCSO, Reed was not injured and was arrested for eluding, careless driving, and speeding.