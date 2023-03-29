Skip to Content
Pueblo Police hosting a community meeting on March 30

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is hosting its first quarter community meeting for 2023.

The meeting happens at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Zaragoza Reception Hall. Located at 1339 East Routt Avenue Pueblo, Colorado 81004.

According to the department, the meeting is open to all residents and business owners in the City of Pueblo.

For more information on the meeting, contact Officer Roger Schneider at 719-553-3359 or rschneider@pueblo.us

