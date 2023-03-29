Loved ones still searching for answers in 2008 disappearance of Bekime ‘Becky’ Elshani, 22

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday marks 15 years since 22-year-old Bekime "Becky" Elshani went missing from Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Elshani was first reported missing by her father on March 29, 2008. Her family told KRDO she was last seen at 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of West Rockrimmon Blvd.

“We think about her all the time and every day,” Elshani's father, Agim Elshani, told KRDO in 2015. “Becky was a very loving person. She was a beautiful girl.”

Courtesy of Elshani's family

Two days after she was reported missing, investigators went to her apartment complex in the 6000 block of Twin Oaks Drive for a welfare check. When they got there, police reportedly heard a gunshot. Inside, they found Elshani's boyfriend, 24-year-old Daniel Dereere, dead from an apparent suicide. Elshani was nowhere to be found.

In 2016, her family told KRDO Dereere was last seen in Teller County the day Elshani went missing. A detective with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO they couldn't speak specifically to Elshani's case - but said working with a deceased potential suspect makes things more difficult.

Courtesy of Elshani's family

There have been several searches for Elshani in Teller County. However, nothing has turned up.

Now, 15 years after her disappearance, a $25,000 reward is being offered for any information that will lead to Elshani.

“Every year we get her a cake, get everybody together. She’s never forgotten, she was a beautiful soul,” Fatime Elshani, Becky’s younger sister, told KRDO in 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.