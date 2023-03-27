Skip to Content
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for child from Colorado Springs

Nalias Welch Tafoya
CBI
Nalias Welch Tafoya

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 11-year-old Nalias Welch Tafoya.

According to the CBI, Tafoya was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on March 20, while leaving the 1700 block of Farragut Ave. in Colorado Springs. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie with a "Horseman" logo, dark-colored sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers.

The CBI said Tafoya is described as an 11-year-old Indigenous male, standing 5'11" with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 110-115 pounds. His tribal affiliation is Apache.

If you have any information on Tafoya's whereabouts, contact 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

Tyler Dumas

