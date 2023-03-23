Aurora dentist charged with first-degree murder, accused of poisoning wife

AURORA, Colo, (KRDO) -- A dentist from Aurora accused of killing his wife with poison was formally charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Aurora Police Department. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a formal charge Thursday against James Craig.

Craig is accused of poisoning her protein shakes in the weeks leading up to her death. On March 15, she was placed on a ventilator before being declared medically brain dead on March 19.

Police discovered Angela Craig, 43, was fatally poisoned with potassium cyanide.

According to CNN, Angela's sister said the couple's marriage was "tumultuous " and that Angela had been previously drugged by Craig.

Craig is due back in court in April.