Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 6:44 PM
Published 2:17 PM

Aurora dentist charged with first-degree murder, accused of poisoning wife

APD

AURORA, Colo, (KRDO) -- A dentist from Aurora accused of killing his wife with poison was formally charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Aurora Police Department. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a formal charge Thursday against James Craig.

Craig is accused of poisoning her protein shakes in the weeks leading up to her death. On March 15, she was placed on a ventilator before being declared medically brain dead on March 19.

Police discovered Angela Craig, 43, was fatally poisoned with potassium cyanide.

According to CNN, Angela's sister said the couple's marriage was "tumultuous " and that Angela had been previously drugged by Craig.

Craig is due back in court in April.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

KRDO-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content