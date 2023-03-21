Harrison School District 2 principal named 2023 Colorado Elementary Principal of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Dr. Angela Valdez with Harrison School District 2 was named the 2023 Elementary Principal of the Year.

According to D2, Dr. Valdez is entering her fifth year as principal at Mountain Vista Community School and has been in education for over 20 years.

In a statement on Facebook, the district said, "We are so proud of Dr. Valdez and her commitment to D2 and Mountain Vista Community School. Please join us in congratulating Dr. Valdez for her accomplishment."

The Colorado of Association of School Executives will recognize her on Friday, April 28, in Denver, Colorado at the Annual Awards Reception.