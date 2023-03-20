Skip to Content
Truck crashes into Colorado Springs house, lands on top of overturned car

Courtesy of Denise Barlow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- First responders are on the scene of a serious crash in northeast Colorado Springs that ended in a truck on top of a car.

A viewer reached out to KRDO and shared images of a black truck that landed on top of an overturned car after seemingly crashing into the garage of a home.

Courtesy Denise Barlow 

This happened along Vickie Ln., off Dublin Blvd. and N. Powers Blvd.

In the image, the garage door has completely fallen down, collapsing on a car inside the garage.

Courtesy Denise Barlow 

KRDO has a crew headed to the scene and has reached out to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

This is a developing story.

