CSPD K9 Milo apprehends suspect wanted on multiple domestic violence felony warrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday afternoon, detectives located a man wanted on multiple felony warrants and attempted to contact him near Jet Wing Dr. and Warthog Heights in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the man's warrants included domestic violence burglary, and domestic violence menacing. Detectives also had information that he was in possession of a firearm that was allegedly used in the menacing incident.

CSPD said the suspect ran from detectives when they attempted to contact him. At approximately the same time, CSPD K9 Officer Comstock and K9 Milo arrived at the scene and observed the suspect running.

CSPD said Officer Comstock gave several warnings to the suspect to stop or a K9 would be released. The suspect ignored the warnings and K9 Milo was released.

According to CSPD, K9 Milo apprehend the subject just before he was able to hop a privacy fence into a neighborhood. The suspect sustained minor injuries to his left arm and was treated at a local hospital before being released to detectives.

No citizens or officers were injured during this incident.

CSPD said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and the suspect is not being identified at this time.