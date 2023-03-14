Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:09 PM

Pueblo West Water Dept. offering residents $500 toward lawn replacement and xeriscaping

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo West Metro District Water Department is partnering with Resource Central to help residents get xeriscape lawns.

According to Resource Central, a xeriscape garden includes plants that require less water than a lawn and thrive in climates similar to Pueblo West.

This makes it easier for first-time gardeners to keep plants alive and to increase opportunities for bugs and insects.

Those who live in Pueblo West and are interested in converting to a Xeriscape garden are eligible to receive $500 towards lawn replacement services and low-water plants that thrive in the Colorado prairie climate.

To apply, click the link here.

Applications close Friday, March 17, with limited spots remaining.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Lawn & Garden
Pueblo West Metro District Water Department
Resource Central
Water Conservation
Xeriscape

Jaleesia Fobbs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content