EPA proposes first-ever national standard to regulate ‘forever chemicals’ that contaminated groundwater in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a proposal to strictly regulate six specific toxic substances in groundwater, the same chemicals that affected water quality in Fountain, Security-Widefield and other communities in El Paso County.

EPA

The chemicals are acids called PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) that also are known as "forever chemicals" and "GenX chemicals" because they remain detectable in water for decades.

PFAS in foam formerly used to train firefighters at Peterson Space Force Base were determined to have contaminated groundwater used for drinking as recently as 2016.

KRDO

Fountain and Security-Widefield have since installed new filtration and treatment systems to remove PFAS from the water, and officials now consider it safe to drink; it's unclear how the EPA proposal might affect those communities.

The EPA expects to finalize and enact the new regulations at the end of this year, after an extended period of public comment.

KRDO

The announcement essentially confirms what many people in affected communities have believed for decades -- that PFAS were responsible for causing them to contract cancer and other ailments.

The EPA said that it expects, once implemented, the new regulations will prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas.