Colorado Springs Fire Dept. to host ‘Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series’ again in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is bringing back the Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series for 2023.

According to CSFD, the meetings will encourage residents living in our wildland urban interface to engage in a conversation about wildfire risk in their area.

There will be six meetings as part of the series. The first will be on March 21, 2023, and the last will be on Aug. 22, 2023. CSFD said attendees can sign up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meetings.

If you are unable to attend the meetings, you can also watch them on a Facebook Live Feed or view past meetings here: Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series Archive

CSFD said topics that will be discussed at the meetings include:

How to do wildfire mitigation around your home

How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program

How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire

Knowing your evacuation zone

How to create an emergency plan

Knowing when and how to evacuate

For more information on the series, including the full schedule of meetings, visit: https://www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series