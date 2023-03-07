Skip to Content
Published 12:14 PM

Pueblo man pleads guilty to federal charges for 2020 explosion caused by hash oil operation

Jeremiah Bryant and evidence collected from the scene of the explosion.
PCSO
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man has pleaded guilty to four federal, felony counts in connection with a 2020 explosion and fire at a home in Pueblo West, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

RELATED: A look inside the house explosion caused by a hash oil lab in Pueblo West

The PCSO said the explosion was caused by a butane hash oil operation.

According to the PCSO, 42-year-old Jeremiah Bo Bryant has pleaded guilty to the following charges in the U.S. District Court in Denver:

• Manufacture, possession with intent to manufacture and distribute a controlled substance –
tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
• Possession with intent to manufacture and distribute a controlled substance – marijuana
• Maintaining a drug-involved premises
• Creating substantial risk of harm to human life while illegally manufacturing controlled
substances

RELATED: Federal charges for man connected to May 2020 Pueblo West house explosion

Bryant was arrested in April 2022 on a federal warrant that was issued following a November 2021 federal
grand jury indictment, according to the PCSO.

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

