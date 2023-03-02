Skip to Content
today at 11:02 AM
Colorado Springs Airport receives $6 million in federal funding to improve terminals

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport received funding for a three-year project to improve its terminals thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to officials with the airport, the COS received $6 million of nearly $1 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is being distributed to nearly 100 airports across the country.

The funding is going towards the airport's upcoming Concourse Modernization project. That project will be a complete remodel of the terminal concourse to include hold rooms, restrooms, ceilings, windows, elevators, flooring, the PA system, and more. Additionally, it'll increase terminal sustainability and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

“The existing terminal opened in 1994 and has served our travelers well through the years, but it’s time and we’re excited for these upgrades,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS in a press release. “We want to continue to improve our travelers’ experience and ensure their time at COS is stress-free, comfortable, and supports their travel needs.”

Similar upgrades were made in 2020 to the airport's pre-security areas that included baggage claim, ticket counters, and rental cars.

The first phase of the project is set to begin this summer and will be completed in eight phases.

KRDO-Newsroom

