Otero County Sheriff warns residents of scammers claiming to be from sheriff’s office

OCSO

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Otero County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) issued a warning to county residents Wednesday of a scammer calling people and claiming to be from the sheriff's office.

The OCSO said someone is calling residents and claiming to be "Sergeant Johnson" from the "Otero Sheriff's Department."

The sheriff's office said this person does not work for them. If you have received one of these calls, the sheriff's office asked that you contact dispatch at (719) 254-3344.

The OCSO did not say if this individual was making claims or asking for personal information from residents, but you should never give your personal information or send money to anyone you do not know.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

