Pueblo man accused of sexually assaulting a child and incest after months-long investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a 34-year-old Pueblo man in connection to a months-long investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers took a report of a sexual assault on a child that occurred in the 2400 block of E. Evans on Oct. 3, 2022.

The reporting party said they'd been in contact with the suspect, Keith Conrad, and received videos and text messages from him where he showed and talked about sexually assaulting a juvenile.

After several months of investigation, interviews, and search warrants, a PPD Special Victim's Unit detective gained enough evidence to submit a warrant for Conrad's arrest.

He was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a position of trust, Incest, and Sexual Exploitation of a child.

Conrad was found and taken into custody Friday.