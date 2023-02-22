Numerous Colorado schools receive threats and reports of ‘active shooters’ Wednesday

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, several schools throughout Colorado were placed on lockdown or told to shelter in place due to reports of possible threats or an active shooter.

Alamosa

According to the Alamosa School District, dispatch received a call from an unknown number at 8:24 a.m. reporting a threat of an armed individual at Ortega Middle School.

The Alamosa Police Department responded and the school was placed on lockdown and all other schools were placed on hold immediately following the notification.

According to the district, the threat was "unfounded and the lockdown was lifted.

Aspen

At 9:08 a.m., the Aspen School District announced it was on lockdown due to a potential threat in the area. According to the district, law enforcement responded to the campus and students were safe and buildings are secured.

At 10:20 a.m., the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office announced all Aspen School District schools had been cleared of the threat.

Parents were asked to monitor communications from the district for directions on where to go for reunification. Others are asked to avoid the area to avoid more traffic if they aren't pickup up a student.

Boulder

The Boulder Police Department (BDP) reported at 8:56 a.m. there was a report of an active shooter at Boulder High School. However, law enforcement had not confirmed that report.

A shelter-in-place was issued. People were asked to avoid the school.

According to the Boulder Valley School District, students and staff were evacuated during the lockdown and relocated to a reunification point away from the school. Students were sent to Macky Auditorium on the University of Colorado campus. That reunification process is set to begin at 11 a.m.

School and after-school activities were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Brighton

The Brighton Police Department said at 9:27 a.m. that officers responded to Brighton High School after dispatch received a "threatening call" from an unknown person. Other schools in the area were placed on a secure perimeter.

At 9:44 a.m., police announced officers found no credible threat to students or the surrounding community. The security measures were lifted.

Carbondale and Glenwood Springs

At 9:07 a.m., Roaring Fork Schools announced that all schools were on secure protocol in Basalt and Carbondale. By 9:27 a.m., the protocol was lifted.

However, at 10:04 a.m., the district said a lockdown was activated at Glenwood Springs High School and all other schools were "on secure per law enforcement." Those security measures were lifted at 10:28 a.m.

Cañon City

According to the Cañon City Police Department, there was a bomb threat called in at the high school.

An alert on the Cañon City Schools Fremont RE-1 website stated the high school is on lockdown as of 8:56 a.m. People are told to not come to the school or call the school.

All other schools are on secure status. Parents are asked to stage at St. Michales and to not approach the high school.

Durango

Durango High School was also placed on a secure perimeter. According to Durango School District 9-R, DHS received a call from the 911 Communication Center about an armed suspect approaching the campus. DHS went into a secure lockout, and officers responded to the campus.

At 10:07 a.m., officers determined the threat was a hoax.

According to DSD, the FBI reported that many schools across the nation receive information that there was a threat to safety.

Englewood

At 10:10 a.m., Englewood School District announced Englewood High School, Englewood Middle School, and Englewood Leadership Academy were on lockdown due to reports of a threat.

However, the Englewood Police Department believes this to have also been false reports related to a larger swatting incident that's impacted several other schools.

By 10:55 a.m., the district's lockdown was lifted.

