Pikes Peak Library District to install restroom sensors in wake of recent meth contamination

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As officials with the Pikes Peak Library District cope with the recent discovery of some restrooms contaminated with the illegal drug methamphetamine, plans are going forward to install sensors in each of its 53 restrooms.

Officials say that the devices, called environmental sensors, will immediately alert them if a restroom has a higher-than-usual level of meth or some other substance; officals will then send security or other staff to the scene.

Security and related staff also will receive training on dealing with such situations, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials repeated Monday that the library's downtown Penrose branch -- which was closed for the weekend because of the contamination -- likely will remain closed through this week.

Officials said that their consultant in the matter, KEMWest Inc., found meth levels above the maximum threshold in several Penrose restrooms; one restroom at the East branch remains closed because of similarly high contamination.

The contamination was discovered through initial screenings by the consultant; officials said that the next step is to perform more extensive testing in and around the affected restrooms to determine specific areas of contamination and clean them up.

Officials said that they believe the contamination is residue from people smoking meth.

The PPLD provided no schedule or timetable for testing, cleanup ot the installation of sensors.

The final affected branch, 21C, has remained open and all restrooms there are considered safe for the public.

Officials said that they screened the three affected libraries because they are the distict's busiest, and they see no need at present to conduct screenings at its other libraries.