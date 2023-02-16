Current Pueblo West Metropolitan District leader stepping down, search for new manager to begin

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The current Pueblo West Metropolitan District Chief is stepping down from his current dual position.

Brian Caserta has been serving dual roles as the Pueblo West district manager and fire chief since 2021. According to the Pueblo West Metropolitan District is stepping back from his duties managing the day-to-day operations of the Metro District.

Caserta will continue to perform district manager duties until a district manager is hired. He'll also remain in the fire chief role, a position he's held since 2001.

He was initially named interim district manager in May 2021 after the previous district manager, Nina Vetter, resigned. In January 2022, Caserta was appointed the District's chief administrator to perform the duties of district manager and fire chief.

“Serving as the district manager overseeing over 140 employees while being the top fire official has unintentionally resulted in both not being given the attention they deserve. Following several high-intensity projects that have involved my full attention, I believe I am doing the District as a whole a disservice and it deserves a single district manager to continue these projects at 100% capacity. At the same time, the fire department, its capital projects, administrative direction, and staff deserve the full attention of a fire chief.” Pueblo West Metropolitan District Chief Administrator Brian Caserta said in a press release

A local and national recruitment process to hire a new district manager is set to begin soon. A hiring committee has already been established to search.

According to the District, the position of district manager has had a high turnover rate in the past 15 years.

The Pueblo West Metropolitan District serves approximately 33,000 citizens living in a 50-square-mile unincorporated portion of Pueblo County. It's authorized to provide five services to residents, limited covenant enforcement, fire protection, parks and recreation, public works, and water and wastewater utilities

The District is governed by a five-member Board of Directors who are elected by registered voters consisting of Pueblo West residents and property owners.