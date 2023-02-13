Club Q, site of mass shooting, set to reopen fall of 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs queer nightclub that was the site of a mass shooting in November 2022 is set to reopen in the fall of 2023.

A press release obtained by 13 Investigates detailed the timeline for Club Q's reopening efforts throughout 2023, along with a plan to alleviate the financial hardship of former staff, contractors, and entertainers.

Club Q management said the goal is to return Club Q as a safe space for the Colorado Springs LGBTQIA+ community.

According to the press release, Club Q in collaboration with the City of Colorado Springs has partnered with HB&A, a women-owned architecture and planning firm based in Colorado Springs, to achieve our goals of a tribute to the victims and rebuilding the Club with enhanced security measures.

The initial design concepts are expected to be delivered within the next four to six weeks. That design will include a permanent standing tribute to honor the lives of the five victims; Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Derrick Rump.

“It was 20 years ago that I fought through a very different time in our country to ensure our community would have a safe space to gather and commune. It has been two decades now that we have kept the doors open as a place where everyone, regardless of gender identity or who they love, had somewhere to belong. To everyone who has asked me to reopen the club, I assure you we are working very hard to bring our home back. We look forward to being able to gather as one community again.” Matthew Haynes, founding owner of Club Q

The interior gutting of the existing Club Q will begin in April. According to Club Q management, they're on track to fully reopen by the fall of this year.

Additionally, management said funds raised through a GoFundMe specifically meant for workers and entertainers will begin being dispersed on Friday, Feb.17.