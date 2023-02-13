Skip to Content
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo again nominated for Best Zoo in North America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has once again been nominated for Best Zoo in North America in USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Last year, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted 3rd in the competition.

In addition to being nominated for Best Zoo, the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is up for Best exhibit in North America. Last year, the exhibit, which is home to the zoo's moose and grizzly bears, was voted 2nd Best Zoo Exhibit.

Voting has already begun and the zoo is currently at #4 for Best Zoo and #2 for Best Exhibit.

You can find the link to vote for your favorite zoo at https://www.cmzoo.org/vote-for-cmzoo-for-best-zoo-best-zoo-exhibit/

