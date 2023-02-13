Boulder County Sheriff’s deputy charged with vehicular assault for 2022 crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deputy with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office faces two counts of felony vehicular assault in connection to a crash that happened over the summer.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Deputy Daniel Pratt responded to a call for assistance at the Boulder County Fair after a fight broke out and the crowd became hostile.

According to the sheriff's office, Pratt was Longmont-bound on Colorado Highway 119 in a marked patrol vehicle. That's when he entered the intersection of Hwy. 119 and Niwot Rd., hitting an eastbound Prius.

The two occupants of the Prius suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital. According to our Denver news partners, Pratt and his K9 partner were evaluated and released without injuries.

The BCSO said the Colorado State Patrol and District Attorney's Office responded to the scene. An investigation reviewed the speed of the vehicles, the right of way, the red traffic light, the observations of eyewitnesses, the Sheriff's Office policy for activating lights and sirens, as well as the policy for approaching a red traffic light while running emergent.

Pratt was subsequently charged with two counts of Vehicular Assault, a Class 5 Felony.

According to 9News, Pratt is on administrative leave without pay pending the conclusion of his criminal case. An internal investigation is also ongoing. Pratt has been with the sheriff's office since 2015.

Pratt's first appearance is on Feb. 17.