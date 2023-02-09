Pueblo Police Department releases data on D.I.C.E. Units for 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department released data on the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement Unit, also known as the D.I.C.E. Unit, which was established in May 2022.

According to police, the D.I.C.E. Unit was formed to help combat lower-level crimes like loitering, trespass, suspicious persons, and provide resources to anyone struggling with homelessness.

A second D.I.C.E. Unit was created in September 2022.

During the holiday season, PPD said both units worked closely with retail stores to prevent robberies and theft, helped code enforcement cleanups, and partnered with outside agencies to combat crime.

Below is the data for the D.I.C.E. Units for 2022:

More than $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise recovered

265 citations written

215 warrant arrests

Contacted more than 1,6000 people

Initiated more than 40 Community Oriented Policing Calls

According to PPD, so far in 2023, both units have already recovered more than $14,000 in stolen merchandise, contacted over 400 people, and made 95 warrant arrests.