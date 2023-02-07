Pueblo Police Department receives grant to provide behavioral health support

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has received a grant award from the Department of Local Affairs(DOLA) for Peace Officers Behavioral Health Support Funds.

According to the PPD, the total grant award of $99,464 provides behavioral health services to peace officers and co-responder community response services.

The PPD currently has 23 sworn and civilian members of the PPD Peer Support Team. An additional five members must be added to meet the growing need within the department. The PPD Peer Support Team provides professional counseling for officers involved in shootings and other critical incidents.

The PPD said the department currently collaborates with licensed mental health

professionals and community organizations to provide services to officers. This grant will expand the

availability of and training for the Peer Support Team to better meet the needs of officers.

“This grant is important for our department and our officers," said Chief of Police Chris Noeller. “It will go a long way toward our ability to provide mental health wellness for our personnel who are

exposed to trauma on a daily basis. I am thankful to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for

recognizing this need and providing us these grant funds,” he added.