Another Northern Colorado library closes after meth residue found 

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, another Northern Colorado library closed after testing found methamphetamine residue.

In a press release on Jan. 28, the Jefferson County Public Library (JCPL) announced the closure of the Arvada Library. According to the statement, the JCPL had been closely following reports of methamphetamine residue found at nearby libraries.

Earlier in January, the JCPL provided information to the Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) and asked for guidance about the need to test its facilities.

JCPL said preliminary testing was conducted at the Arvada Library and officials chose to close it temporarily based on a "risk assessment that included reviewing incident reports of all JCPL locations."

According to the JCPL, the preliminary assessment indicated there was the presence of methamphetamine residue at the Arvada Library.

The library will remain closed until further testing can happen to determine the extent of the affected area.

The JCPL said testing at the locations could happen.

Our Denver news partners report at least three other Front Range libraries have temporarily closed after evidence of meth was found within the last two months. According to 9News, Boulder's main library, the Bemis Public Library in Littleton, and the Englewood Public Library were all temporarily closed. The Englewood library remains closed as of Jan. 31.