Colorado Springs prioritizing over $6 million in federal money for homelessness, affordable housing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City staff began making recommendations to the City Council this week, on how to spend its annual allocation of funding to address homelessness and provide more affordable housing.

The city will receive $6.4 million from the Community Development Block Grant program, by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

City of Colorado Springs

Steve Posey, the city's community development manager, said that addressing and preventing homelessness, as well as increasing the amount of affordable housing, are typically the biggest priorities.

Posey added that the city has met a goal set by Mayor John Suthers, in 2018, of creating at least 1,000 new housing units every year.

