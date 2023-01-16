Colorado College hosts annual Unity March for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado College is hosting a unity march to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Community members were invited to begin the day with the All People's Breakfast and social hour at 7:30 a.m. in the Ed Robson Area. That was followed by a keynote presentation featuring speaker Mike Edmonds focusing on the theme “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”

At 10:15 a.m., people can participate in a Unity March, hosted by the Pikes Peak Diversity Council. It begins at the CC campus at the corner of Cache La Poudre and Tejon St. and will lead to Acacia Park.

Local dance and musicians will perform after the march, along with guest speaker Sharon Tunson.

According to officials, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble will wrap up the day’s events at 7 p.m. in the Mohrman Theatre in Armstrong Hall, with special guests, the Colorado Springs Chapter Choir of the Gospel Music Workshop of America, also performing.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information on the events, click here.





