Fountain Police arrest ‘career criminal’ found with Ghost Gun

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) announced detectives had arrested a "career criminal" after he was caught looking into cars and illegally going onto residential properties.

On Jan. 11, at 10:47 a.m., officers received information about a "suspicious male" looking into vehicles and walking onto people's property in the 1000 block of Ancestra Dr.

Home surveillance footage allowed the FPD's D.I.C.E Team to find the suspect matching the description. He was identified as 38-year-old, David Arellano.

According to police, Arellano had a warrant from the Department of Corrections for Parole Violation. While arresting him, detectives found he had a non-serial numbered handgun, commonly referred to as a Ghost Gun.

FPD said Arellano had prior felony convictions for drugs, hit-and-run, theft, trespassing, introduction of contraband, menacing, and prior sentences to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Possession of Weapon By a Previous Offender (POWPO), Parole Violation, Unlawfully Carrying A Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on this investigation, or who has surveillance footage of Arellano illegally entering residential property or vehicles, the FPD asks to contact Detective Kleeb at dkleeb@fountainpd.com.