Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:54 AM

Test your home for cancer-causing radon with a low-cost test kit

MGN

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment is urging residents to test their homes for radon with a low-cost radon test kit. The effort is in response to National Radon Action Month which was proclaimed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

According to the state of Colorado, radon has claimed the lives of around 21,000 Americans each year, making it the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers. Almost half of Colorado homes have high levels of radon, and over 500 lung cancer deaths in the state every year.

Radon is a "naturally-occurring radioactive gas with no color, odor, or taste," according to the state. The gas can easily get into homes and businesses through cracks in foundations, openings around pumps and drains, and crawl spaces.

“Testing your home for radon is simple and should be done when all your doors and windows are closed. That’s why January is a great time to test, during National Radon Action Month.” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “Our low-cost testing program helps keep the public safe, especially families who may not be able to afford to test for radon otherwise. We want everyone to be safe from this silent cancer-causing gas.”

Residents are urged to retest their homes each year if they already have radon mitigation systems.

Learn more about radon here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content