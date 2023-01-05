Test your home for cancer-causing radon with a low-cost test kit

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment is urging residents to test their homes for radon with a low-cost radon test kit. The effort is in response to National Radon Action Month which was proclaimed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

According to the state of Colorado, radon has claimed the lives of around 21,000 Americans each year, making it the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers. Almost half of Colorado homes have high levels of radon, and over 500 lung cancer deaths in the state every year.

Radon is a "naturally-occurring radioactive gas with no color, odor, or taste," according to the state. The gas can easily get into homes and businesses through cracks in foundations, openings around pumps and drains, and crawl spaces.

“Testing your home for radon is simple and should be done when all your doors and windows are closed. That’s why January is a great time to test, during National Radon Action Month.” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “Our low-cost testing program helps keep the public safe, especially families who may not be able to afford to test for radon otherwise. We want everyone to be safe from this silent cancer-causing gas.”

Residents are urged to retest their homes each year if they already have radon mitigation systems.

Learn more about radon here.