Police search for additional victims in Colorado Springs Human Trafficking and Pimping case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking the community for additional information and any possible victims to come forward in a human trafficking case out of the Pikes Peak Region.

On Dec. 21, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice Unit ended a months-long investigation into the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several female victims with the arrest of 39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans. The victims were in Colorado Springs and around the country.

Now, the Metro Vice Unit is searching for additional victims of Evans.

According to CSPD, Evans lived and operated in the Colorado Springs area for several years and also traveled to other states. He had several social media accounts, which police say he used in connection to Human Trafficking and Pimping.

Below are images shared by CSPD of Evans.

CSPD

If you, or someone you know, had been a victim of or approached by Evans, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7747 or contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.