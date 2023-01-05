Aurora police seize more than 80K fentanyl pills from suspected drug dealer

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Aurora Police Department narcotics investigation culminated last week with the arrest of a suspected drug dealer and the seizure of more than 80,000 fentanyl-laced pills, cash, and other drugs.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), 24-year-old Hernan Ramirez was arrested on Dec. 29 on charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, which are both felonies. The charges stem from a four-month-long investigation into the local distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

The APD said their investigation began when narcotics investigators received information Ramirez was advertising illicit drugs for sale through various social media platforms.

After Ramirez was arrested, his house and vehicles were searched and more than 80,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills, 500 grams of suspected xanax, and nearly $2,000 in cash were seized. The APD said the estimated street value of the pills is more than $200,000.

