Alley in downtown Colorado Springs honoring AdAmAn Club scheduled for grand opening Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The group of local hikers that annually hikes to the summit of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve to set off fireworks is being honored with a newly-renovated alley.

They new AdAmAn Alley is located between two buildings at 15 South Tejon Street and 17 South Tejon Street; a grand opening will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say that the alley celebrates the club's 100th ascent of the Peak to ring in the new year; the club plans to depart from the trailhead of Barr Trail on Friday and arrive in time to set up the fireworks show on Saturday.

The new alley is decorated with a club-themed arch, murals, historical displays and special lighting.

Several downtown establishments are offering specials to commemorate the event; for more information, visit: https://downtowncs.com/adaman-alley-opening-celebration.

The grand opening begins with entering the alley through a ballroom at the Mining Exchange hotel, where guests can drink AdAmAn Ale from Pikes Peak Brewing, and munch on trail snacks. Remarks from officials and tours of the alley will follow.

Organizers say that the alley project required two years of planning and six months of construction, and also intended to educate the public about the group's history.

The project started after club members approached the Downtown Partnership in 2020, seeking a project to celebrate the 100th climb; the partnership worked with its Downtown Ventures branch and adjacent property owners to plan the project.

Most of the project's $2.1 million cost covered utility upgrades and paving; the city and Colorado Springs Utilities provided $1.5 million, with the rest coming from private donations raised by the club.

For more information about the project, visit: https://downtowncs.com/adaman-alley/.