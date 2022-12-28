6 drop-off TreeCycle locations available for residents wanting to get rid of Christmas trees, decorations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Six convenient drop-off locations will be available for residents across Southern Colorado wanting to get rid of their Christmas trees and decorations after the holiday season. TreeCycle reduces tree waste, creates mulch, and supports youth development non-profits in El Paso County, according to Colorado Springs Youth Sports.

TreeCycle is organized by El Paso County, with the assistance of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports to benefit youth programs in the community.

Residents can drop off trees and donate at one of the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1, 7, and 8, 2023:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UCHealth Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30 th Street – be mindful of area detours)

Street – be mindful of area detours) Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

A minimum $5 donation is encouraged per tree.

Residents can also drop off trees and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources at 1755 E. Las Vegas St. from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday on Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-14, 2023. The resource center is closed on Sundays.

According to Colorado Springs Youth Sports, all decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before dropping off. Tree debris other than from Christmas trees will not be accepted.

Residents can also make a donation to Colorado Springs Youth Sports here. The organization said all of its proceeds benefit youth programs.