Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:17 AM

Salvation Army hosting Christmas Day community meals around the Pikes Peak Region

KRDO

PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army is hosting multiple, free, Christmas Day community meals around the Pikes Peak Region.

There will be three Christmas Day community meals at the following location and times.

  • The Salvation Army Colorado Springs - 908 Yuma Street - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • Woodland Park Community Church - 800 Valley View Drive - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Manitou Springs Town Hall - 606 Manitou Avenue - 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army said they expect to service and deliver nearly 2,000 meals on Christmas Day. There will be live music, worship, and community fellowship at each location.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content