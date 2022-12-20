Salvation Army hosting Christmas Day community meals around the Pikes Peak Region

PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army is hosting multiple, free, Christmas Day community meals around the Pikes Peak Region.

There will be three Christmas Day community meals at the following location and times.

The Salvation Army Colorado Springs - 908 Yuma Street - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodland Park Community Church - 800 Valley View Drive - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Manitou Springs Town Hall - 606 Manitou Avenue - 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army said they expect to service and deliver nearly 2,000 meals on Christmas Day. There will be live music, worship, and community fellowship at each location.