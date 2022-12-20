Salvation Army hosting Christmas Day community meals around the Pikes Peak Region
PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army is hosting multiple, free, Christmas Day community meals around the Pikes Peak Region.
There will be three Christmas Day community meals at the following location and times.
- The Salvation Army Colorado Springs - 908 Yuma Street - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Woodland Park Community Church - 800 Valley View Drive - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Manitou Springs Town Hall - 606 Manitou Avenue - 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Salvation Army said they expect to service and deliver nearly 2,000 meals on Christmas Day. There will be live music, worship, and community fellowship at each location.