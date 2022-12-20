High-ranking member of motorcycle club, Colorado Springs resident sentenced to 10 years

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man who is a high-ranking member of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drugs and weapons violations.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 37-year-old Seburn John Henry IV was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Dec. 16 for the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the DA's Office, Henry was arrested in June of 2021 as part of a surveillance operation being conducted by the Colorado Springs Police Department on a home that was suspected to be involved in narcotics distribution. On that day, detectives observed Henry at the home and also observed a firearm in his possession. The DA's Office said the detectives were aware of his status in the motorcycle club, as well as his status as a previously convicted felon.

Later that day, law enforcement pulled Henry over in a vehicle that was seen at the home under surveillance. During the search of the vehicle, detectives discovered three firearms, two digital scales, and 228.88 grams of methamphetamine, according to the DA's Office.